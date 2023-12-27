Azerbaijan Culture Ministry Enhances Cultural Ties With Belarus & Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimi has conducted several
meetings with the goal of enhancing cultural collaboration.
The minister first met with the Ambassador of Belarus to
Azerbaijan, Andrei Ravkov, to discuss the cultural ties between the
two countries, Azernews reports.
In his speech, Adil Karimi recalled that Azerbaijan has
participated in many events, including book fairs held in
Minsk.
He underlined that the mutual visits of creative teams from the
two countries were organised as well. The minister stressed that
joint efforts to develop cultural cooperation should continue
further.
Expressing his gratitude to the minister for the warm welcome,
Andrei Ravkov said that Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations cover a
wide spectrum.
He emphasised that the cultural factor is of great importance
for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.
There are ample opportunities for further deepening cooperation in
this area.
The diplomat took the initiative to organise days of Belarusian
culture in Baku next year, and an exchange of views on this issue
took place.
Adil Karimli said that in 2024, the VI World Forum of
Intercultural Dialogue will be held in the Azerbaijani capital as
part of the Baku Process.
He added that the ministry welcomes the participation of Belarus
in the event. At the end of the meeting, the ambassador was
presented with a book about Shusha.
Adil Karimli also discussed the prospects of cooperation with
the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh
al-Juteili.
The sides hailed the declaration of Shusha city the Capital of
the Islamic World for 2024 by ICESCO. The events that will be
organised during this significant year were also discussed.
In conclusion, the minister expressed hope that Saudi Arabia
will once again make its contribution to the VI World Forum of
Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Azerbaijan next year.
