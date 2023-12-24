               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Ministry Of Emergency Situations (MES) Issues A Public Warning


12/24/2023 2:17:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has issued a public warning about the current weather conditions, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, country is currently experiencing strong windy weather conditions, which are expected to last until December 25. Given the potential dangers that such weather conditions can pose to life and health, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens to follow all relevant safety precautions.

During strong winds, it is advised to avoid light and temporary structures, buildings and billboards, as well as standing under electric poles and wires and tall trees. Furthermore, due to the difficulties in extinguishing fires caused by strong winds, fire safety regulations must be strictly followed in windy weather.

Remember that disregard for the rules endangers our lives. "In an emergency, dial 112," the ministry advised.

