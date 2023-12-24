The Ministry Of Emergency Situations (MES) Issues A Public Warning

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has issued a public
warning about the current weather conditions, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, country is currently experiencing
strong windy weather conditions, which are expected to last until
December 25. Given the potential dangers that such weather
conditions can pose to life and health, the Ministry of Emergency
Situations urges citizens to follow all relevant safety
precautions.
During strong winds, it is advised to avoid light and temporary
structures, buildings and billboards, as well as standing under
electric poles and wires and tall trees. Furthermore, due to the
difficulties in extinguishing fires caused by strong winds, fire
safety regulations must be strictly followed in windy weather.
Remember that disregard for the rules endangers our lives. "In
an emergency, dial 112," the ministry advised.
