Azerbaijan's Bayramov: COP29 Is New Platform For Cooperation

On May 10th, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov of theRepublic of Azerbaijan engaged in discussions with Kazakhstan'sDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, MuratNurtleu, Azernews reports citing FM.

The meeting delved into various facets of the enduring strategicpartnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, encompassing theregional landscape post-conflict and the ongoing peace process expressed contentment with the burgeoning high-levelrelations with Central Asian nations, particularly highlighting theexpanding ties with Kazakhstan.

In addition to bilateral cooperation spanning economy, trade,investments, energy security, and transportation, both nationsacknowledged the promising prospects on regional and internationalplatforms, particularly within the Organization of TurkicStates.

Minister Bayramov provided a comprehensive overview ofpreparations for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),underscoring its significance as a novel platform forcooperation.

Reflecting on the region's current dynamics post-conflict,Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for itssteadfast support and engagement in fostering bilateral peaceprocesses between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Confidence was expressedregarding the potential contribution of today's negotiations to theoverall process, taking into account the recent agreement reachedbetween the delimitation commissions.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to exchange views onvarious other mutual areas of interest.