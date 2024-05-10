It Is Our Obligation To Support Azerbaijan Regarding COP29: UN Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Our obligation as the UN is to support Azerbaijan regardingCOP29 and spare no effort. We want discussions on "why should wereduce our climate mission?" to begin within the country.

According to Azernews, the UN's resident coordinator inAzerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, stated this during her speech at theevent "29 Climate Talks: The Road to COP29."

She noted that the participation in climate change is quiteextensive.

"Climate change has reached 1.6 degrees, which is a veryrelevant issue, and we have obligations to stay within thisframework. We need to reduce our missions by 45 percent. COP29 is aprocess. We must ensure the continuity of this process. The nextCOP30 will be held in Brazil. Climate-related actions cannot happenwithin a year; obligations must continue. COP29 will createopportunities to implement a series of measures in the field ofclimate change. We are also preparing models and strategies," saidV. Andreeva.