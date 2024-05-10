Neeraj Chopra Confident Of Olympic Title Defence, Eyes 90M Mark In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: India's Neeraj Chopra was in his usual affable mood on the eve of the Diamond League meeting in Doha as he begins his 2024 season with the Olympic title defence in sights.

Sitting alongside 400m legend Steven Gardiner, pole vaulter Nina Kennedy and long jump maestro Miltiadis Tentoglou at a pre-event press conference, the javelin throw star grabbed the spotlight as he spoke about his Olympic preparation, ambitions of breaking the 90m mark and returning to his signature long locks.

Chopra became a household name in his cricket-mad country after clinching a gold medal – India's first athletics title at Games – at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

“My popularity isn't like [cricketers] Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni but certainly I have gained a lot of fans after the Olympic gold. Now more people follow athletics,” said the 26-year-old, who is also a reigning world champion and two-time Asian Games gold medallist.

“India is a really big country and everyone wants gold always but it's really hard in the Olympics because all the world's best athletes will come and compete there.”

Today's meet at Qatar Sports Club's Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium is Neeraj's first competition since he claimed his second Asian Games gold in Hangzhou last October. He planned his pre-season preparation away from home to avoid“functions”, setting up training camps in Potchefstroom, South Africa and Gloria, Turkiye before the Doha meet.

“It's good for my profile if I train in India. But right now it's Olympic year... I want to train more,” said Chopra, who will move to Europe for his final pre-Olympic preparation.



A file photo of the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium during an earlier edition of the Doha Diamond League, in this file photo.

“The preparation has been good. I tackled the pressure in Tokyo to win the gold. Since then my performance has been good. I had a great 2022 season and won the world and Asian titles last year. I have the confidence of doing well in Paris Olympics.”

Chopra, who also won Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 and the Diamond League trophy in 2022, is yet to break the elusive 90m mark.

“It's a question I have been asked since I threw 88.06 at the 2018 Asian Games. I am stuck between 88 and 90 metres. I really want to break this barrier,” he said.

“Doha is famous for 90 metres. I tried it last year in Doha but we were not lucky because (of) too much headwind. Maybe tomorrow it will be good,” said Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94.

“But I work more on my consistency as I won all those titles without breaking the 90m barrier. My focus is to stay healthy and just focus on my technique and if I stay healthy, everything will be good.”

Asked about his hairstyle if it helps during the competition, he said, smiling:“Not at all, it makes the throw difficult until you wear a cap.”

Chopra is expected to face tough challenge from Czech Jakub Vadlejch, to whom he finished second at the Diamond League final in Eugene last September, and Grenada's two-time world champion Anderson Peters.

Meanwhile, Olympic, world and European long jump champion Tentoglou was also looking to shine today.

“I keep myself motivated because I love the event and love to jump. I plan to get better every time and every year. This year is very special because of the Olympics in Paris. There are European Championships too next month. I am doing more quality training. It's going to be a difficult year but I am excited,” the Greek star said.

“I am definitely one of the best and other guys know that I can jump very well anytime so I think I put pressure on them,” he added.

Olympic 400m champion and former world champion Gardiner, who clocked a national record of 43.48 with win at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, was confident ahead of the meeting.

“I am in pretty decent shape. The main goal is to stay healthy this season, and just go to Olympics and compete,” the Bahamian said.

Australia's World and Commonwealth champion Kennedy said there was no pressure on her as Olympics get closer.

“The last two years in my career have been a huge step up. Two world medals and a Diamond League final winner. I will be going to this Olympics with a good shot. It's these new nerves and new feelings, which is all new to me. I am trying to approach it exactly like last year. I am excited but I am enjoying this pressure,” she said.