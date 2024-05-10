In Kirovohrad Region, Man Tried To Correct Enemy Missiles At Echelons Of AFU Via Webcam

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian informant who helped the invaders prepare a missile attack on the railway infrastructure of Kirovohrad region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBU .

The enemy adjuster was a resident of Kropyvnytskyi. The man tried to install a webcam near one of the bridges to record the schedules of military echelons.

In case of detection of the rolling stock of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defendant was to transmit their coordinates online to the aggressor to prepare a targeted attack on the railway line. The Russian invaders hoped to prevent the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition to the frontline of the eastern and southern fronts.

SBU officers were proactive and detained the Russian informant red-handed when he tried to install a webcam near the railway line.

During the search, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone on the detainee's person, to which he planned to "tie in" a video device to monitor the movement of trains.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorised dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The suspect is in custody.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv region, the SBU detained a local resident who remotely transmitted the geolocation of Armed Forces of Ukraine units to the Russians during the battles for the capital in March 2022.

Photo: SBU