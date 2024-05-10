Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Extremists For Setting Fire To Vicinity Of UNRWA Headquarters In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned Israeli extremists for setting fire to the area around the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)'s headquarters in occupied Jerusalem.The ministry issued a warning against further attacks on the agency's premises. These attacks are considered a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international law, as well as a blatant defiance of international laws that specify the need to protect UN headquarters, staff, and relief personnel.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, called on the international community to act swiftly and effectively, compelling Israel to accept its obligations as the occupying power in Jerusalem, to cease its persistent and ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and international law, and to offer protection to relief organizations and their staff, particularly UNRWA, which is a major humanitarian organization that provides services and aid to the Palestinian brothers in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip.It is a new and dangerous development, according to Ambassador Qudah, that reflects the systematic Israeli targeting of the agency, its activities, and the humanitarian services it provides to the Palestinian brothers in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza, in accordance with its UN mandate. The agency was forced to close its headquarters in occupied Jerusalem due to threats from Israeli extremists.