Air Forces: Ukraine Receives First F-16 Fighter Trainer From Czech Republic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to one of the Ukrainian tactical aviation brigades.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Czech Republic has handed over the first F-16 fighter simulator to one of the tactical aviation brigades. Its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists,” Oleshchuk said.

He thanked everyone who helps Ukraine strengthen its aviation component.

“Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful training and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative,” the Air Force commander said.

As reported earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Ukrainian Air Forces would be reinforced with F-16 fighters this summer.