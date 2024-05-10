Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Leadership Visits Alley Of Honors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov andother high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited the Alley ofHonors on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth ofNational Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports citing ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at thegrave of the Great Leader and honored his blessed memory.

Then the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist, academicianZarifa Aliyeva was visited, flowers were laid and tribute was paidto her bright memory.

