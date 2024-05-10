'Doha Always Ready To Deliver The Best'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) President Mohammed Issa Al Fadala yesterday said Doha is ready to host another successful Diamond League meeting which will take place at Qatar Sports Club's Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

The Seashore Group Doha Meeting will be the third leg of this season's 15th-anniversary Diamond League campaign, after a record-breaking start to the season in Xiamen and Suzhou in China last month.

A host of Olympic and world medallists are taking part in the event as Doha organisers aim to provide the perfect stage for top quality performances. In a packed programme, event highlights are expected to include the men's javelin, men's long jump, women's 800m, men's 400m, men's 1500m and women's pole vault.

“Doha is always ready to deliver the best and we are looking forward to exciting contests,” said Al Fadala.

“We are happy to host the Olympic, world and continental champions once again, and we are confident of providing them the best facilities. We wish them all the best,” the QAF President added.

Athletes will vie in 14 Diamond League disciplines today with Qatar set to be represented by a five-member team including Ismail Doudai Abakar (400m hurdles), Abdul Rahman Saeed (1500m), and Ammar Ismail Ibrahim and Ashraf Osman (400 m). Moaaz Mohamed Ibrahim will compete in the discus throw event, which is not a Diamond discipline in Doha.

“It's an Olympic year so we have been careful with athletes participation. We initially had seven athletes but two of them were unfortunately ruled out due to injuries.”