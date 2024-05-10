Detonation Of Russian Shell In Kherson Region: Number Of Injured Increases To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured as a result of the detonation of a Russian shell in Kyselivka, Kherson region, has increased to two, as authorities reported another victim.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, Ukrinform reports.



“It became known about another victim as a result of the detonation of a Russian shell in Kyselivka,” the statement said.

As noted, an ambulance brought a 51-year-old man to the hospital. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. He is being provided with the necessary assistance.

As reported earlier, a resident was injured in Kyselivka as a result of the detonation of a Russian shell. The 38-year-old man dropped a shell from the attic of his house, which remained after an enemy shelling.