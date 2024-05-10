SC Gives Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail Till June 1

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) NEW DELHI- The Supreme Court on Friday gave Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.ADVERTISEMENT
The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5 - a day after the votes are counted on June 4.
The apex court is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging Delhi High Court's last month verdict upholding his arrest in the case.
The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. Read Also SC To Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10 Kejriwal Fails To Get Immediate Relief From SC
