Kharkiv Shows Consequences Of Night Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The prosecutor's office showed the consequences of the night shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian army.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the missile attack was carried out on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

"An enemy missile hit a private residential area. The houses caught fire. Nearby private households and outbuildings were damaged... According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with an S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, on 10 May at 03:20, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. An 11-year-old child and a woman aged 72 were injured, they have an acute stress reaction.

Photos: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office