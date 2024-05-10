Azerbaijan To Host And Lead Negotiations At COP29, Says Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Climate change is quite a sensitive topic for the whole world29, set to take place in our nation this year, will serve as anexpansive forum for discourse and action, aimed at expediting theshift towards sustainable, green energy sources. In November, alleyes will be on Azerbaijan, Chief Executive Officer of COP29 andDeputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov said during the event"Climate Dialogues: Road to COP29," Azernews reports.

He emphasized the significance of this monumental event forAzerbaijan on the international stage.

"This is an immense responsibility, one that won't come aroundagain for another decade or two. COP29 transcends mere eventstatus; it's a pivotal negotiation process. Azerbaijan shouldersthe mantle of communicator amidst these significant discussions COP team is already in motion, poised to not only host COP29but to spearhead negotiations," remarked E. Soltanov.

Emissions loom large as a critical focus area, with Azerbaijanpoised to address this pressing issue head-on. Soltanov highlightedthe crucial role of certain gases used in solar panels,underscoring their impact on global warming.