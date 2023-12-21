Duda Says Ukraine's Accession To EU, NATO Crucial For Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's membership of the EU and NATO is extremely important in terms of Poland's national interests.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this at a meeting of Poland's National Security Bureau with the participation of new members of the country's Council of Ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The issue of Ukraine's European integration with two international organizations - the EU and NATO - is extremely important to us," Duda said.

He called it "a very important moment for Ukraine, Ukrainian society, for the morale of Ukrainian defenders and the rebuilding of Ukraine."

He expressed hope that Poland would also take an active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine with the benefit for Polish businesses and neighborly relations with Ukraine.

"But from the point of view of security, the issue of Ukraine's future membership in NATO is extremely important. A decision by the North Atlantic Alliance in this area would be invaluable. First, we are pushing back NATO's eastern flank in this part of our border east of Poland, which is of obvious importance from the point of view of the security of our country. Additionally, we are getting another strong military partner in NATO, which already has enormous military experience in view of the two years of defense against Russia," Duda said.

According to him, today Ukraine "undoubtedly has one of the world's best armies."

"And in terms of combat, Ukraine has experienced military personnel who use advanced technologies, because this is a war of the 21st century, if you look at least at the use of drones. All this is of great importance for our security," Duda said.

He said he would actively support the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and expressed hope that he would act together with the new Polish government in this matter.

Photo: Przemysław Keler, KPRP