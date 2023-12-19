Kuwait Embassy In Lebanon Mourn Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Embassy in Beirut continued on Tuesday receiving Lebanon's top officials offering condolences over the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

President of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil offered condolences and expressed to KUNA his deep sorrow and sincere solace to the Amir and the people of Kuwait, praising Kuwait's continuous support to Lebanon.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Lebanese Minister of Information Ziad Makary offered his sincere condolences and praised the deep relation that ties the two countries.

Lebanese Druze religious leader Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna, Deputy Head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Lebanese Forces, Battlaions, Amal and Future Movements all offered their condolences at Kuwait's Embassy in Beirut.

The Embassy also received diplomats from various embassies and other international top officials. (end)

