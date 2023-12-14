Hezbollah Fighter, Civilian Killed In Confrontations On Lebanon-Israel Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Dec 15 (NNN-NNA) – The Lebanese-Israeli confrontations continued yesterday, in the border area, killing a Hezbollah fighter and a civilian, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, a Hezbollah fighter and a Lebanese civilian were killed, and another civilian was injured in Israeli airstrikes on the southern villages.

The sources said, Israeli helicopters, drones, and warplanes carried out a series of raids on the outskirts of the villages in southeast Lebanon, destroying eight houses and damaging 21 others.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters carried out a series of attacks on several Israeli border sites, including a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Yiftah and Shumira Barracks, wounding some.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since Oct 8, after the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli response by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 152 on the Lebanese side, including 105 Hezbollah members, a Lebanese army soldier, one member of the Amal Movement, 16 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and 29 civilians, according to security sources.– NNN-NNA

