Commercial Bank Recognised With Two Major Accolades

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has been recognised with two prestigious awards at the Mastercard MENA Business Forum, which took place in Dubai, recently. The Bank has won two categories – the Fastest-Growing Partner in Qatar and the Highest Spend per Card in Qatar.

Commercial Bank is the only bank in Qatar to receive this recognition, which not only demonstrates its growing influence in the cards and payments industry in the Middle East but also confirms its position as a leading card issuer in Qatar and the region.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM, Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, commented:“Commercial Bank continues to pave the way for innovative cards and payments solutions not just in Qatar but also in the Middle East. Two years ago, we embarked on a journey to make Commercial Bank cards the consumers' first choice, and today we have affirmed our position as the fastest-growing card issuer in Qatar. We remain focused on market expansion and growing our card portfolio whilst strengthening the value proposition and customer experience of our Limited-Edition World Elite Mastercard. Winning the two accolades at the Mastercard MENA East Business Forum not only emphasizes our stature as a leading issuer but also highlights our increased engagement with our customers to drive usage and spends.”

Dr. Sudheer Nair, AGM, Head of Cards and Payments at Commercial Bank, said:“We are very proud to have been recognized by Mastercard as the Fastest-Growing Partner in Qatar as well as for the Highest Spend per Card in Qatar for our Limited-Edition World Elite Mastercard. These awards are a testament to our commitment to making Commercial Bank the leading card issuer in Qatar while maintaining our market position with the best card portfolio in the ultra-high-net-worth segment. Our banking solutions combine innovation, unique features, and unmatched benefits that give Commercial Bank a competitive edge in the market.”

These recognitions are just the beginning of Commercial Bank's relentless efforts to become the financial partner of choice across Qatar and the region.

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said:“Mastercard and Commercial Bank share a commitment to placing the customer at the heart of everything we do. The Bank's double win at the Mastercard MENA Business Forum is a clear proof of its outstanding capabilities, innovative outlook, and continuous pursuit of excellence. We are delighted to support Commercial Bank on its journey of success with our seamless and secure payment solutions, powered by advanced technology.”