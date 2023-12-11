Switzerland To Host Ukraine Peace Talks In January

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Suiza acogerá las conversaciones de paz sobre Ucrania en enero



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

中文 (zh) 瑞士将于明年1月主持乌克兰和平会谈Français (fr) Volodymyr Zelensky annonce des discussions sur un plan de paix en Suisse le mois prochainPусский (ru) Швейцария проведет консультации по Украине в январе 2024 года日本語 (ja) ウクライナとスイス、和平めぐる国際会議をダボスで共催(uk) Швейцарія проведе консультації щодо України у січні 2024 року

The meeting on 14 January will be attended by the security advisors of several countries, the Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday.

+ Read more: is the time ripe for peace in Ukraine?

The topic is the so-called Ukrainian peace formula to put an end to the Russian war of aggression. The Swiss Tages-Anzeiger newspaper first reported on the announcement, which was made by Zelensky on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

External Content

The talks in Davos will follow a meeting in Malta in October, which was attended by around 70 countries from around the world as well as the European Union (EU) and the UN. Russia was not present. The Ukrainian peace plan foresees the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from all occupied territories, including Crimea.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ....

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .