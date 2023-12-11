Switzerland To Host Ukraine Peace Talks In January

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
Suiza acogerá las conversaciones de paz sobre Ucrania en enero
中文
(zh)
瑞士将于明年1月主持乌克兰和平会谈
Français
(fr)
Volodymyr Zelensky annonce des discussions sur un plan de paix en Suisse le mois prochain
Pусский
(ru)
Швейцария проведет консультации по Украине в январе 2024 года
日本語
(ja)
ウクライナとスイス、和平めぐる国際会議をダボスで共催
(uk)
Швейцарія проведе консультації щодо України у січні 2024 року
The meeting on 14 January will be attended by the security advisors of several countries, the Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday.
+ Read more: is the time ripe for peace in Ukraine?
The topic is the so-called Ukrainian peace formula to put an end to the Russian war of aggression. The Swiss Tages-Anzeiger newspaper first reported on the announcement, which was made by Zelensky on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
External Content
The talks in Davos will follow a meeting in Malta in October, which was attended by around 70 countries from around the world as well as the European Union (EU) and the UN. Russia was not present. The Ukrainian peace plan foresees the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from all occupied territories, including Crimea.
