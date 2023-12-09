Ukraine's Energy Support Fund Raises EUR 330M - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than EUR 330 million has already been accumulated in the special Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

That's according to Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Today there is already more than EUR 330 million (in the Ukraine Energy Support Fund - ed.). We are waiting for additional funds, and I think that we will reach the figure of more than EUR 400 million," Galushchenko said.

As reported, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022 on the joint initiative of Energy Minister German Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Affairs Kadri Simson. The Fund enables governments, international financial organizations, as well as private donors to provide substantial support to the Ukrainian energy sector.