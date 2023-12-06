Unveiling The World's Longest AI Art Content At DXB During COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Unparalleled collaboration between the visionary Refik Anadol, Dubai Airports and JCDecaux.

Dubai – As the world converges on Dubai, the host city for COP28, to discuss environmental challenges, renowned artist Refik Anadol, Dubai Airports and JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, combine their creative forces to offer a ''never done before'' experience to passengers arriving in the city during the event.

Placing their commitment to environmental sustainability at the forefront of this collaboration, the three partners have collectively chosen to create a visually stunning and thought-provoking digital experience that celebrates our shared connection with Mother Nature.

Refik Anadol's ''Data Portal: Nature'' digital masterpiece, prominently exhibited in Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 1 Arrivals screens.

Globally renowned for his ground-breaking work that seamlessly fuses data, creativity, and technology, the artist unveils his latest creation, a bespoke digital masterpiece titled ''Data Portal: Nature''. This innovative artwork sits at the crossroads of generative AI, aesthetics, and environmental studies, presenting an AI Data Sculpture that draws inspiration from a vast dataset of over 400 million publicly available nature-related images encompassing water, coral, and flora.

''Data Portal: Nature'' suggests that through generative AI, we can craft powerful art that both commemorates and helps preserve the sense of nature for future generations. Represented in four breath-taking chapters, each pulsating with life through vivid visual narratives, the digital art piece embodies a stark reminder of the fragility of our ecosystem and seeks to draw visitors into a dialogue about the urgent need for environmental preservation. More than just an artistic expression, it serves as a beautiful yet cautionary display, epitomizing nature's beauty and highlighting the danger of relegating its existence to mere digital memories.

''Over the years, our studio has been deeply immersed in unraveling data narratives of nature through long-term collaborations with researchers from around the world. Each project has been a step towards a greater understanding of nature, an ode to the planet's beauty and complexities. The artwork we are presenting now stands as the next evolution of this series where art, data, and nature converse and propel us into new territories of digital ecology,'' said Refik Anadol.

Encouraging global travellers to pause and immerse themselves in the appreciation of the art piece.

Harnessing the capabilities of JCDecaux's state-of-the-art giant screens, recently installed in Terminal 1 Arrivals, as an extraordinary canvas, Refik invites global travellers to take a moment and fully engage in the appreciation of ''Data Portal: Nature''.

Showcasing the boundless potential of digital screen-based advertising infrastructures, Bertrand Mouraille, JCDecaux Managing Director, expresses: ''We are delighted to unite the visionary artist Refik Anadol with Dubai Airports for this remarkable collaboration. Our longstanding dedication to placing Dubai Airports at the forefront of digital transformation is underscored by this partnership, a true testament to our unwavering commitment. DXB being the gateway to the city and, by extension, the entrance to COP28 event, we are grateful to use our screens to contribute to raising awareness and sensibilizing thousands of travellers about sustainability challenges.''

Bringing Art to DXB: offering a thoughtful experience to passengers:

Beyond serving as a transit point, DXB becomes an immersive environment that engages passengers in cultural experiences. Bringing art to the airport transforms the passenger's journey into a visually enriching and thought-provoking adventure. With ''Data Portal: Nature'', DXB is fostering a sense of connection, inspiration, and reflection. This collaboration represents a commitment to artistic innovation, sustainability, and the willingness to create meaningful moments for passengers.

“The introduction of this unique virtual art piece is perfectly timed, aligning with DXB welcoming thousands of visitors to COP28 in Dubai. Beyond enhancing the airport experience, this art installation – powered by renewable energy sourced from a major solar power initiative – underscores our role in promoting sustainability. We take pride in supporting the sustainability agenda and look forward to welcoming guests with this distinctive blend of art and environmental awareness,” said Dubai Airports' EVP Commercial Eugene Barry.

Exclusive Live Unveiling: Refik Anadol joined Top Executives from Dubai Airports and JCDecaux:

In a momentous gathering at Dubai Airports, the artist took centre stage alongside executives from Dubai Airports and JCDecaux. This occasion not only marked the unveiling of ''Data Portal: Nature'' but also symbolized the strong union of the three partners. As passengers touch down at Dubai Airports, the digital art piece gracefully unfolds, leaving an indelible mark on the audience and establishing a new standard for the airport's immersive experience.