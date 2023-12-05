200 Vessels Already Left Ukrainian Ports Via Temporary Corridor In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 4, 200 vessels have exported more than 7 million tonnes of cargo from the ports of Great Odesa since the start of operation of a temporary maritime corridor in the Black Sea announced by the Ukrainian Navy in August 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said this in a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"More than 7 million tonnes of cargo were exported from the ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa and Chornomorsk, including almost 5 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products. Since August 8, 200 vessels have sailed through the Ukrainian corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy to leave the ports and 226 vessels to enter," he said.

According to the ministry, 31 vessels are currently being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, while another 30 vessels are following the corridor in both directions.

As reported, in August, Ukraine opened a temporary maritime corridor for merchant vessels sailing from the ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa, and Chornomorsk. At the same time, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's port infrastructure.