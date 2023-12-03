Mintlayer (ML), A Bitcoin Layer-2 Sidechain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Mintlayer (ML) on December 6, 2023, for all BitMart users. The ML/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is Mintlayer (ML)?

Mintlayer is a groundbreaking layer 2 sidechain for Bitcoin, designed to significantly expand Bitcoin's capabilities into the realms of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Smart Contracts, NFTs, and dApps. By enabling native Bitcoin use within DeFi applications, Mintlayer enhances Bitcoin's functionality and interoperability, particularly through atomic swaps and integration with the Lightning Network. This approach positions Bitcoin not only as a store of value but also as a key player in DeFi innovations.

Why Mintlayer (ML)?

Mintlayer revolutionizes the DeFi landscape by infusing Bitcoin with enhanced utility and interoperability. It offers a future-proof blockchain that improves token interoperability, allowing seamless trading and creation of new systems and functionalities. Mintlayer's protocol is designed to address blockchain's limitations and optimize its features, using Bitcoin's robust infrastructure to deliver scalability, enhanced decentralization, security, interoperability, and privacy, all while minimizing transaction frictions.

Mintlayer's ML token is currently on the Ethereum ERC-20 network and will migrate to its own network at the mainnet launch in January. BitMart will support the migration.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Mintlayer (ML)

Total Supply: 400,000,000 ML

Token Type: ERC-20

Mintlayer introduces a unique ecosystem that expands financial markets beyond traditional blockchain limitations. Its capabilities include tokenizing various assets, creating a decentralized exchange with higher throughput and lower costs, and supporting multifaceted DeFi applications. The ML token plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem, enabling staking, governance participation, and access to specialized tools and services within the protocol. Mintlayer's approach to scalability, decentralization, and security, coupled with its privacy features and friction reduction, positions it as a significant innovation in blockchain technology.

To learn more about Mintlayer (ML), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!