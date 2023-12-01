Amir Meets President Of Colombia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Dubai: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with the President of Colombia HE Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held today in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of their development in all fields were reviewed. They also reviewed the most prominent topics on the summit's agenda as well as the efforts of the two countries in combating climate change.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.