Azerbaijani Mps Hold Meetings In Local Congresses Of Mexican States

Abbas Ganbay Read more
The members of Azerbaijani Parliament, head of the working group
on inter-parliamentary relations with Mexico, Jala Aliyeva and
Elshad Mirbashiroglu, within the framework of a business trip to
Mexico, visited the congress of Hidalgo state, familiarised
themselves with the administrative building of the congress and the
"Museum of Legislation," including a meeting with members of the
local legislative body, Azernews reports.
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico reports that Congress
president Jesus Llanes said that they were very pleased to see the
deputies of Milli Majlis (the Parliament) in Hidalgo and that this
visit would make a positive contribution to the development of
inter-ethnic relations between the two countries.
Senator of the Mexican Congress Navor Rojas, in his speech,
emphasised that Azerbaijan was a country subjected to occupation
and genocide for many years and finally restored historical justice
by liberating its lands from occupation three years ago.
The senator shared his impressions from his visit to the city of
Shusha and said he witnessed the astonishing results achieved in a
short period of time, as well as the large-scale restoration and
reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government, in
addition to the unimaginable atrocities committed by Armenian
bandits in the liberated territories.
Head of the Azerbaijani-Mexican working group on
inter-parliamentary relations, J.Aliyeva noted that friendship and
cooperation relations have been established between the two
countries, as well as active cooperation at the level of
parliaments, and touched upon the increasing role of parliamentary
diplomacy on interstate and international platforms in modern
times.
The Azerbaijani MP gave detailed information about the programs
implemented in our country for strengthening social protection and
the provision of women and children.
E. Mirbashiroglu stated that despite the fact that its
territories had been occupied for thirty years and the cities and
villages had been destroyed, it was Azerbaijan that extended its
hand of peace to Armenia after the end of the conflict and offered
to sit at the peace table.
Although Azerbaijan guarantees the protection of the rights and
freedoms of the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh, it was stressed
that the ideas about the alleged expulsion of Armenians from those
territories are groundless and unacceptable, and it was stated that
we hope that Azerbaijan will support the side of justice in this
slanderous campaign conducted by the Mexican side against our
country.
In his speech, our country's Ambassador to Mexico, Mammad
Talibov summed up the rich history of Azerbaijani statehood and
said the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of
our state is a glorious page of our modern history.
M. Talibov gave detailed information about recent developments
in the region and praised Mexico's adequate and constructive
approach to these events. The diplomat noted that the successful
development of relations between the two countries is a source of
satisfaction and pointed out that the restoration of the
territorial integrity of our country increases our possibilities of
cooperation in many spheres.
At the same time, the delegation of Milli Majlis visited the
Congress of Jalisco State, familiarised with the building of the
Congress, met with the representatives of the local legislative
body, and noted the importance of activating parliamentary
diplomacy and mutual exchange of visits was noted. in order to
further strengthen the existing cooperation between the two
countries.
At the meetings held in both states, views were exchanged on
future cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. Both visits
were widely covered by the national media.
