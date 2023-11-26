QIIB To Take Part In 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB is participating in the 9th Edition of the“Made in Qatar 2023” Exhibition, under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

QIIB CEO Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, and Qatar Chamber General Manager Saleh bin Hamad and Chairman of the Exhibition's Technical Committee have signed a Sponsorship Agreement for“Made in Qatar 2023 Exhibition” whereby QIIB will be the service sector sponsor at the Exhibition.

Dr Al Shaibei stated:“We are pleased to sponsor and support such an exceptional event, which showcase our interest in the local product and reflects our commitment to supporting Qatar's economy in all its various sectors”.

He added:“Our strategy focuses on strengthening cooperation with our local partners and on the Qatari market for being the best investment and top priority on all aspects, including our contribution to the development and service of the Qatari community, thus our participation in the exhibition is crucial given that the event sheds light on the accomplishments of Qatar's economy”.

He recalled: The“Made in Qatar” Exhibition held this year comes following one year of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 by the State of Qatar which captured the world's attention and gained international praise.

“The Made in Qatar Exhibition this year builds on the legacy of the outstanding success achieved by the tournament. There is no doubt that the trust in Qatar's economy has increased significantly, thus the banks and companies in various sector must leverage to the level of the high reputation reached by our country”. Al Shaibei stressed that:“QIIB is always ready to continue cooperation and strengthen partnerships with various local institutions and sectors. We hope that the Made in Qatar Exhibition will be a renewed occasion for more joint work.”

