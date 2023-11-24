Azerbaijan Envisages Territorial Changes In Several Districts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The law bill of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On making partial changes to the
administrative-territorial division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli,
Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" will be submitted for discussion in Milli
Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.
The law bill will be considered at the meeting of the Milli
Majlis Committee on Regional Policy on November 27.
Moreover, the law bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the
formation of Agdera district of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be
discussed at the meeting.
