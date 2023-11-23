The H Dubai Strengthens Commitment To Sustainability With Prestigious Awards And Eco-Friendly Partnerships Ahead Of COP 28

Partnering with Thrift for Good to further its commitment and efforts to being eco-friendly while giving back to the world. Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai, a prestigious 5-star hotel, celebrates a series of awards in 2023, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. Positioned as a leading luxury destination, The H Dubai has been honoured with the Green Key Certification for its outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. The hotel's strategies, such as investing in a biodigester to tackle the challenge of food waste management and reducing carbon footprint, replacing plastic bottles with reusable glass bottles and installation of water filtration system showcase its devotion to reduce environmental impact from the hotel operations. The hotel's forward-thinking waste management system also earned the International Sustainable Award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Moreover, The H Dubai has become the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism CenterTM designation, fostering accessibility and inclusivity for guests with autism. These accolades reflect The H Dubai's attentiveness to sustainable practices and inclusive hospitality. Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai, expressed her pride, stating,“These awards are a great recognition of our dedication to sustainability, inclusivity, and excellence. We are honoured to play a leading role in shaping the future of the hospitality industry.” The H Dubai is expanding its commitment to sustainability beyond its hotel operations by joining forces with Thrift for Good, a charitable thrift shop. As part of this collaborative effort, the hotel is set to introduce a lobby collection box during the upcoming Festive Season, inviting a collection drive in line with its festive theme dedicated to promoting sustainability and supporting COP28. Emphasizing its dedication to responsible waste reduction and a positive impact on the environment and community, The H Dubai is encouraging team members, tenants, and guests to declutter and contribute preloved items to Thrift for Good, which will then be recycled or rehomed, with profits supporting underprivileged children worldwide. The partnership also involves ongoing sessions, workshops, and activities aimed at fostering sustainability and charitable practices. As the city gears up for COP 28, The H Dubai stands at the forefront of sustainability, aligning its efforts with the global commitment to address climate change. The hotel's eco-friendly initiatives and dedication to environmental responsibility contribute to Dubai's position as a leader in sustainable practices. The H Dubai's commitment to sustainability not only resonates locally but also aligns with the global agenda, showcasing the hotel's proactive role in addressing climate challenges. About The H Dubai:

