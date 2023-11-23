Palestinians Call On Global South To Intensify Pressure For Ceasefire & To Sanction Israel

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /



Palestinian students, civil society organizations, and activists gathered today under the iconic Nelson Mandela statue in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to call on governments in Latin America, Africa, and Asia to step-up pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to impose a military embargo on apartheid Israel. The demonstration, organized by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, follows the latest warning from 36 UN experts about Israel's“genocide in the making” in Gaza.

Speaking for the BDS movement, Mahmoud Nawajaa, said: “Standing next to the Ramallah memorial for the great South African leader and freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, Palestinians - supported by millions around the world - appeal to our family in the Global South to step up meaningful efforts for an immediate and effective ceasefire to stop Israel's genocidal war. A comprehensive military-security embargo on Israel and referring its war criminals to the ICC are our top priorities.”



“Some states, like South Africa, Chad, Colombia, Chile, Honduras, Jordan and Turkey have led by recalling ambassadors from Tel Aviv or calling for an end to arms trade with apartheid Israel. Others, like Bolivia and Belize have severed diplomatic ties with it. These are the types of effective actions that are needed to impose a high cost for genocide and isolate and sanction apartheid Israel as a world pariah.”



The demonstrators held signs in different languages warning of complicity in Israel's crimes against humanity. They called on Global South governments to stand united, supported by justice movements in the West, in imposing lawful sanctions against Israel, as done to apartheid South Africa, and strengthening the UN's independence to effectively and fairly promote peace and justice. This, they said, is crucial now given how former/current colonial and settler-colonial Western powers are united in enabling Israel's genocide of Indigenous Palestinians.



Nawajaa added: “The governments, as well as most corporations and media outlets, of the US, UK, EU and Canada are complicit in Israel's genocide. Most of humanity, however, as expressed in overwhelming UN votes and mass protests worldwide, is demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to genocide. Everyone should be worried about the new 'might makes right' world order that the West is testing in Gaza. If silence and inaction are complicity, rhetorical solidarity is entirely inadequate. We need lawful sanctions imposed on Israel now.”



