ESG Hospitality Partners with Hilton to Develop Mallside Residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, at Dubai Hills Estate

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 21 November 2023: ESG Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), a global investment, engineering, and construction services company is partnering with Hilton to develop Mallside residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. This upscale development comprises 18 floors hotel and residential tower, featuring a diverse range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The development is further enhanced with an extensive selection of retail, food and beverage, and lifestyle offerings.

This marks the debut venture for ESGH, the recently launched hospitality arm of Emirates Stallions Group. According to the partnership agreement, ESGH will hold the majority stake of 51%, while Montgomerie Proprietary Investment Ltd will secure a 49% interest in the Mallside Residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESGH, said: “With the vision to emerge as a frontrunner and influential player in the regional and global hospitality arena, ESGH aims to leverage the UAE, its home base, as the launchpad for its most luxurious and prestigious projects. Marking a significant step on our journey of continued growth, the launch of Mallside Residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton will enable us to deliver unparalleled living experiences to Dubai’s residents and visitors that redefine industry standards.”

Nestled within the verdant oasis of Dubai Hills Estate, Mallside Residence & Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, will be an upscale hotel and residential development with breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, scheduled for completion by November 2026.

The distinctive living destination is taking shape in a prime location in one of Dubai’s most popular neighborhoods, within walking distance to Dubai Hills Park. True to its name, the premium property will have direct facing access to Dubai Hills Mall.

Delyan Deyanov Denchev, CEO of Montgomerie Proprietary Investment Ltd said: “We are united with ESGH in our vision to craft remarkable destinations that not only stimulate economic expansion but also introduce the UAE market to unparalleled hospitality and living experiences. Our unwavering commitment to this project is resolute, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with ESGH and the Hilton team to execute a world-class development.”

Conveniently accessible via Umm Suqeim and Al Khail Roads, the development will offer an array of lifestyle amenities. The project promises an enticing combination of diverse offerings with a wide and modern range of facilities, creating a bespoke and vibrant living experience.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “Each Curio Collection by Hilton property is hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind experiences. We are pleased to partner with ESGH and RDC to open Mallside Residence & Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton – which is set to be a remarkable development that will offer a great stay for visitors to Dubai and hotel-style living for residents.”

The project's development will be spearheaded and overseen by Royal Development Company (RDC), a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, a firm with an extensive track record of successfully delivering hospitality projects in eight countries, boasting a cumulative value of AED 3.67 billion (USD 1 billion).

With its diversified portfolio in the investment, construction, and real estate sectors, ESG, a member of the International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), has consistently delivered exceptional products and services in over 20 countries. The aim is to build on its complementary strengths to create this iconic residential offering, where every detail is thoughtfully curated, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.





