Russia`s biggest investor exposed

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement on Monday, Forbes unveiled its ranking of Russia's most significant investors, with energy giant Gazprom clinching the top position for the second consecutive year. The ranking, comprising Russia's 30 largest companies by capital expenditure, highlighted Gazprom's substantial investments, amounting to nearly USD26 billion last year.



Gazprom's dominance in the investment landscape was underscored by the gas giant's sizable contributions to the country's economic development, with investments totaling nearly USD23 billion in 2021, according to Forbes. The company's strategic initiatives and capital expenditures have solidified its standing as a key player in shaping Russia's economic trajectory.



The top three companies in Forbes' ranking also featured Russian oil major Rosneft, which secured the second position with a noteworthy USD12.7 billion in investments. Following closely was Atomenergoprom, a subsidiary of the nuclear energy giant Rosatom, claiming the third spot with investments totaling USD8.8 billion. These companies, alongside Gazprom, represent pivotal sectors driving Russia's economic growth and development.



Russia's Arctic LNG 2 energy project, managed by the second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, emerged as a noteworthy contender in the ranking, securing a position with USD3.8 billion in investments. The diverse contributions of key players in the energy sector underscore the breadth and depth of Russia's investment landscape.



Rounding out the top five was mining giant Norilsk Nickel, making a significant impact with capital expenditure amounting to USD3.2 billion. The mining industry's prominent role in Russia's economic landscape is reflected in the substantial investments made by companies like Norilsk Nickel.



Forbes emphasized that the ranking considers the volume of capital invested, encompassing spending on fixed assets and intangible assets, investments in joint ventures, as well as costs associated with the acquisition of other companies. This comprehensive approach provides a nuanced understanding of the financial landscape and strategic priorities of Russia's major investors.



As Gazprom continues to lead the pack, the ranking sheds light on the dynamic interplay of investments, economic policies, and corporate strategies shaping the trajectory of Russia's business landscape. The accomplishments of these top investors contribute significantly to the nation's economic resilience and global competitiveness.





