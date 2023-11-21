IMF Delegation Visits Shusha & Agdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
To hold discussions within the framework of Article IV
Consultations between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the
government of Azerbaijan, the mission of the Fund headed by Anna
Bordovisited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry said that during the visit, the IMF
mission held meetings in the Ministries of Finance, Economy and
other institutions included in the government's economic bloc, the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as well as in the private sector, and
discussed the current state and development dynamics of
Azerbaijan's economy, as well as climate change issues.
Economic growth and macroeconomic situation, financial banking,
budget issues, implemented reforms, and economic expectations for
the end of the year, the next year, and the next mid-term period
were discussed in the meetings.
Zane Zidan, deputy director of the Strategy Department of the
Fund, and Marcel Peter, the executive director representing
Switzerland on the Voting Group, including Azerbaijan, participated
in the last round of discussions within the framework of Article IV
Consultations.
As part of the visit, on November 17, executive director M.
Peter visited the cities of Shusha and Aghdam, which were
completely destroyed during the invasion, and at the same time got
acquainted with the reconstruction works and projects implemented
under the Great Return program after the liberation from the
occupation.
