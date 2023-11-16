Death Toll In Gaza Reaches 11,470 - Health Ministry

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra)-- The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 11,470 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since October 7.Some 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 668 elderly are among the dead, while 29,000 were injured, the ministry added.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.