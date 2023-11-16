               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll In Gaza Reaches 11,470 - Health Ministry


11/16/2023 3:04:25 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra)-- The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 11,470 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since October 7.
Some 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 668 elderly are among the dead, while 29,000 were injured, the ministry added.

