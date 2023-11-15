Erdogan Says Those Who Committed Ruthless Massacres In Gaza Will Face Justice In Courts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Turkiye will take steps to ensure that political and military leaders who "ruthlessly" massacred people in Gaza face trial in the international courts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkish news agency (Anadolu) quoted the Turkish leader, during his speech at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan calling Israel a "terrorist state," the Turkish leader accused "Tel Aviv" of implementing a strategy of destroying all of Gaza along with its residents.

Erdogan "if Israel continues its massacres, it will be seen everywhere in the world as a "universally condemned terrorist state."

"Those who kill babies in incubators, those who rain bombs on innocent people they have displaced from their homes, those who condemn people to death by cutting off their water, food, and fuel, those who talk about destroying over 2 million civilians with an atomic bomb," he added.

"No matter how many nuclear bombs you have or whatever you possess, you are on your way out.

Those who have lost everything in terms of ethics, conscience, and honor are not human; they can only be monsters," said Erdogan.

Erdogan added he would also talk to the leaders of countries that abstained from voting on an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza at the UN.

Criticizing the approach of Western countries towards the Israel-Palestine conflict, Erdogan stressed that Israel, with unlimited support from the US and the West, has been continuing its massacres for continuous 40 days.

"You label Hamas as a terrorist organization. Hamas is a political party that participated in elections to win in Palestine."

Nearly two-thirds of the around 12,000 Gazans killed by Israel so far were children and women, said Erdogan, adding that Israel has launched the most "treacherous attacks" in the history of humanity against people in Gaza. (end)

