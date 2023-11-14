Al Muraikhi Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Uruguay, Tanzania Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received copies of credential of Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania H E Mohamed Habibu Awesi (pictured) and Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay H E Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to a closer cooperation in various fields.