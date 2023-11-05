Ukraine Has To Explain To Poland Shared Interest In Improving Quality Of Cargo Shipments Market - Adviser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland remains a key partner for Ukraine in the field of cargo transportation, so the problem of blocking the border by carriers should be resolved through negotiations.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Liberty .

"Despite all the economic difficulties, we should be calm about it, conduct negotiations, and explain that we are also interested in improving the quality of this market – the cargo transportation market," he said.

Podolyak emphasized that for Ukraine, Poland is a "key transit partner" via which everything necessary is supplied.

Polish carriers postpone border blockade to Nov 6

"We have to find a balance, and I think we will succeed," added the adviser.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers intend to begin blocking freight traffic outside the Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoints "Korczowa – Krakovets", "Grebenne - Rava Ruska", and "Dorohusk - Yahodyn".

Among the demands put forward by protesters is the reestablishment of permits for Ukrainian carriers; strengthening of transport rules for foreign carriers under ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport); the ban on registering companies in Poland if their financial operations take place outside the EU territory; creation of a separate line in the e-queue for vehicles with EU license plates; creation of a separate line at all borders for empty lorries, as well as achieving access to the Ukrainian system of border crossing, Shlyakh.

Ukraine,developing plan to resolve business issues

In a comment to Ukrinform, Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych emphasized that Ukraine, in a diplomatic note, urged that the Polish side prevent the blocking of the shared border, which would harm the interests of both countries and affect trade relations.

The Ministry for Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine said it had turned to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the European Commission's Directorate for Mobility to hold a meeting to resolve the issue of the implementation of memoranda on the capacity of Ukrainian-Polish checkpoints.