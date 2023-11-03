AAFT School Of Fashion And Design Presents A Stunning Array Of Garments At The 9Th Global Literary Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 9th Global Literary Festival, hosted by AAFT University, reached its grand finale with an enthralling fashion show organized by the esteemed AAFT School of Fashion and Design. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of the festival and Chancellor of AAFT University, emphasized the significance of fashion shows in uniting designers, buyers, and retailers, providing a platform to showcase exceptional craftsmanship and market appeal directly to potential buyers.



Fashion is an integral part of daily life, a dynamic entity that continually evolves with events and trends. Dr. Marwah encouraged individuals to let their fashion choices express their true selves and to not be dictated by prevailing trends. The festival concluded with a glamorous fashion show that showcased a remarkable range of garments and designs.



The event was inaugurated by notable dignitaries, including Dr. Diwakar Sukul, Founder of Kamkus Clinic and Director of World Book of Records, London; Divya Sukul, Actor and Model; and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, District Judge at NHRC (National Human Rights Commission).



This year's fashion walk presented a fusion of timeless and contemporary designs infused with an indie touch. The theme was divided into five captivating sequences: Diya, Phoenix Modelling Batch-Styling, Dwarka city, and Female Warriors. Models graced the stage with elegance, donning ethnic bridal wear to symbolize the festival theme of Diya, evoking the festive spirit of Diwali and captivating the audience.



The Phoenix theme portrayed the notions of afterlife and Moksha, embodying a surreal and heavenly essence. The designer and stylist from the School of Fashion and Design, drew inspiration from Greek mythology, employing contrasting shades of carmine and ivory to illustrate the concept of heaven and hell.



The 80s classic wardrobe theme was a nostalgic recollection, evoking the charm of old school fashion. The theme of Dwarka city celebrated Lord Krishna's life and styles inspired by his persona, adorning the models in God and Goddesses attire, beautifully synchronized with devotional tunes.



Lastly, the theme of female warriors embodied women empowerment, drawing inspiration from iconic female leaders such as Rani Laxmi Bai and Jodha Bai. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in appreciation of the esteemed guests, presented mementos and extended heartfelt congratulations to the students for their exceptional efforts in elevating the standard of the fashion show year after year.



The AAFT School of Fashion and Design continues to be a pioneer in nurturing talent and creativity, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape with its innovative and artistic expressions.



