Pro-Hamas Protests Disrupt Iraqi Oil Exports To Jordan

Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has said that a number of tankers carrying crude oil from Iraq to Jordan have returned before entering Jordan due to protests at the Terbil [Trebel] border crossing.

It said this decision was made to ensure the safety of drivers and the tankers. It added that the Iraqi side is committed to implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries.

According to The National, Iraqi militiamen supported by Iran, and other Tehran loyalists, have been protesting near the crossing, demanding access to travel through Jordan to fight against Israel.

The Ministry source further emphasized that the quantities of oil imported from Iraq constitute only 7-10 percent of Jordan's crude oil and petroleum products requirements. The return of the tankers is not expected to impact the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, as Jordan's petroleum refinery has major contracts with Saudi Aramco, allowing for the import of most of the Kingdom's oil needs. These contracts also permit an increase in import quantities in case of any shortages from any source.

Additionally, the source highlighted that the Jordan's strategic oil reserves cover over 44 days' worth of oil needs, while the stock of petroleum products is sufficient for more than two months.

(Source: Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, The National )