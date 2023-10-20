Ministry Of Restoration, British Partners To Select 10 Communities For Reconstruction Through Competition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Restoration, with the support of the British government, announces a competition for the selection of Ukrainian communities to support them in the development of recovery plans within the framework of the Ukraine Early Recovery joint project.

"It is at the local level that it is possible to form the needs and priorities of the restoration of territories as accurately as possible. The Ministry comprehensively supports and encourages community leadership in creating local recovery plans. It is valuable that British partners are involved in this process," said Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development reports .

He noted that the competition within the framework of the Ukraine Early Recovery joint project would give communities the opportunity not only to develop plans but also to start their implementation in the territories most affected by Russian aggression.

The Ministry of Restoration emphasized that 10 territorial communities that suffered as a result of Russian aggression would be selected based on the results of the competition. Communities will be helped to prepare recovery and development plans and relevant project and estimate documentation.

"All communities that fill out questionnaires regarding cooperation with the project will be able to take part in training events. Officials of local self-government bodies will learn how to attract funding from international partners, establish inter-municipal cooperation, work with digital tools, in particular with the DREAM system," the Ministry explained.

