Azerbaijani Mod Visits Bahouddin Naqshbandi Memorial Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan at
the invitation of the Uzbekistan Defense Minister, Lieutenant
General Bakhodir Kurbanov, visited the Bahouddin Naqshbandi
memorial complex, Azernews reports.
After getting acquainted with the complex, Colonel General
Hasanov arrived at the Bukhara combined arms training range.
An official welcoming ceremony was held. The defense ministers
passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both
countries were performed.
Defense ministers met first in private and then in an expanded
format with the participation of delegations.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for
the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in
military, military-technical, and military educational fields, the
organization of regular mutual visits of experts from both
countries and a number of other issues of interest.
Then there was an introduction to the activity, material, and
educational base of the training range. The guests watched the
exemplary exercises of servicemen.
The sides exchanged presents, and a photo was taken.
In the end, the "Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024" was signed.
