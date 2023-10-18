Next Generation Display Market To Cross USD 437.30 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Next Generation Display Market Scope & Overview

By the year 2030, the Next Generation Display Market is estimated to expand to USD 437.30 Billion, showing substantial growth from USD 195.31 Billion in 2022, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% anticipated from 2023 to 2030.

The next-generation display market has experienced substantial growth, with a focus on delivering unparalleled visual quality and immersive experiences across various sectors. From OLED and Micro-LED displays to quantum dot and holographic displays, technological innovation continues to redefine the boundaries of visual display capabilities. With increased demand for high-resolution, energy-efficient, and flexible displays, the market has expanded to encompass diverse applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and more.

Key Players Covered in the Next Generation Display market report are:

Sony Corporation, AJA Video Systems, Inc., Canon Inc., Au Optronics Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Cambridge Display Technology, Inc., Ritek Display Technology, Toshiba Mobile Display Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Plastic Logic Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Doosan Corporation., Merck KGaA., Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC., Universal Display Corporation., Samsung SDI., Toray Industries Inc., eLux Inc., Plessey., Quantum Material Corporation., Optovate., Jade Bird Display Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation of next-generation displays is multifaceted, catering to the unique requirements of different industries. Key segments include OLED, Micro-LED, quantum dot, and holographic displays, each offering distinctive features and benefits. With OLED dominating the market for its superior image quality and energy efficiency, Micro-LED displays are rapidly gaining traction for their enhanced brightness and scalability. Quantum dot displays, known for their vibrant colors and wide color gamut, are penetrating various sectors, while the nascent technology of holographic displays is promising revolutionary 3D viewing experiences.

Next Generation Display Market Segmentation as Follows:

By Application

Mobile Phones Market

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Movie/Entertainment

TV/Monitors

Automotive

Advertising

E-Reader

By Ingredients

Carbon NanoTubes (CNT)

Nanomaterials

Quantum Dots

Plastic Substrates

Polymers

Metals

By Display Technology

OLED Display Technology

Electroluminescent Display Technology

Electro Wetting Display Technology

Field Emission Display Applications

Electrophoretic Display Technology

LED Display Technology

By Product

Flexible Display

Midair Display

Transparent Display

Three-dimensional Display

Double-sided Display

2D One-sided Display

Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other

Impact of Recession:

The global recession has cast a profound impact on the next-generation display market, prompting manufacturers to reassess their production strategies and market positioning. While the recession has led to a temporary slowdown in demand, it has also accelerated the adoption of cost-effective and energy-efficient display solutions, driving innovation in the industry. Manufacturers are now leveraging this challenging period to streamline operations, optimize supply chains, and introduce more affordable next-generation displays, ensuring sustained growth despite economic uncertainties.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The recent geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have created ripples in the next-generation display market, triggering disruptions in the global supply chain and causing fluctuations in raw material prices. As the conflict continues to impact international trade relations, manufacturers are confronted with challenges related to production delays, logistics constraints, and increased operational costs. To mitigate the effects of the crisis, industry players are exploring alternative sourcing strategies and reinforcing partnerships with suppliers from geopolitically stable regions.

Key Regional Developments:

The next-generation display market exhibits a dynamic regional landscape, with key developments unfolding across various global territories. While the Asia-Pacific region remains a dominant hub for production and technological innovation, North America and Europe are emerging as key adopters of advanced display technologies across diverse industries. With investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and government initiatives supporting technological advancements, these regions are poised to shape the trajectory of the global next-generation display market.

Recent Developments:

In the wake of rapid technological advancements, the next-generation display market has witnessed a series of notable developments, including breakthroughs in Micro-LED integration, advancements in flexible display technologies, and the emergence of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. These developments underscore the industry's commitment to enhancing visual experiences and redefining the possibilities of display technology, paving the way for a future characterized by seamless integration, improved functionality, and unparalleled visual performance.

Conclusion:

The next-generation display market continues to evolve, driven by innovation, market dynamics, and global events shaping the industry landscape. As the world embraces a digital future, the market is poised to witness sustained growth, marked by technological breakthroughs, strategic collaborations, and an unwavering commitment to delivering immersive visual experiences across various sectors. By navigating the complexities of the market and addressing the challenges posed by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, industry players can forge a path toward sustainable growth and technological excellence in the realm of next-generation displays.

Table of Contents – Analysis of Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War

4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Next Generation Display Market Segmentation, By Product

9. Next Generation Display Market Segmentation, By Ingredients

10. Next Generation Display Market Segmentation, By Display Technology

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

