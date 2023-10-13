IDDA Empowers Azerbaijani Innovators At GITEX GLOBAL And Expand North Star Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Innovation and Digital Development Agency will have its premier appearance at the Dubai event bringing along three Azerbaijani startups to present their projects to a wide tech audience.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), an institution in Azerbaijan to promote the country's technological development, has announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL, as well as Expand North Star Dubai, the world's largest event for startups and investors, taking place between 15-18 October. IDDA, represented by its Chairperson Inara Valiyeva, Advisor to Chairperson Shahin Aliyev and Deputy Chairperson Rashad Khaligov, will be bringing along three local startups as part of the Azerbaijani delegation to showcase the country's growing innovation ecosystem.

At its premier appearance at the events, IDDA plans to talk about the digital development of Azerbaijan and how it creates and fosters an ecosystem for local and foreign ICT businesses there. Through a set of meetings and active networking, the agency plans to grow its expertise, while promoting the successful projects they have at hand, including the rapidly evolving 'Relocation Program' and the educational initiative launched in collaboration with Holberton School.

Elaborating about IDDA's participation Inara Valiyeva says:“It is an honour for IDDA to be amongst the IT market leaders that have gathered at GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star Dubai this year. This is a great chance for us to learn from the best, while sharing our own unique experience of transforming the digital landscape of Azerbaijan, which is a country with an actively developing innovation ecosystem. IDDA's mission is to foster a culture of innovation, support the development of innovative products and services, and drive economic growth through technology, entrepreneurship and digital transformation. We do all that through enabling the environment in the country for local and foreign ICT companies, investing in human capital and supporting the infrastructure that helps startups develop their potential. Building new business relations here at the event will help us accelerate our efforts to ensure Azerbaijan's continuous digital growth and provide it with a competitive edge internationally.”

One of the key discussion points at the event will be the 'Relocation Program', launched last year by the Agency to attract global ICT talent and companies. It currently has over 60 residents who have benefited from the technopark residence law introduced in 2023, which offers IT companies a significant set of benefits, including multiple tax waivers for 10 years and no work permits for relocating ICT specialists. Currently 6 international companies are in the process of obtaining technopark residence. As part of the 'Relocation Program', IDDA offers businesses comprehensive support – from relocation advice to work permit procedures.

In addition, as part of its mission to develop skilled professionals in the ICT sector locally, IDDA has initiated a collaboration with the globally renowned Holberton School. Over two thousand applications have been received to date and 60 students have already enrolled in the program. Known for its unique peer to peer tech programs that match Silicon Valley benchmarks, Holberton will play a significant role in fostering the emerging ICT talent in Azerbaijan.

IDDA also has its own Technest scholarship program, launched in 2021. To this day, it has already granted over 3,500 scholarships and aims to grow to 11,000 recipients in its fourth year, covering up to 100% of tuition for selected candidates.

The IDDA stand will be located at Expand North Star in the new Dubai Harbour venue, where the three Azerbaijani startups – Bonpara, SchoolPlus and Imajin – will be featured as well to showcase their talent and technologies. As a sponsor,“PASHA Holding” will have a reception desk in the IDDA booth.

About IDDA:

Innovation and Digital Development Agency, established under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in 2021, serves to contribute to the field of digital transformation and strengthen the innovation ecosystem of the country. Among its priority directions are organizing digital government and digital society, developing and promoting digital public services, supporting local and foreign ICT businesses by enabling the environment for their accommodation and growth, and supporting human capital development in the field of ICT.