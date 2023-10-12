(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, a beacon of luxury in the heart of Dubai Marina, marks its 25th anniversary with a journey through the destination's highlights, commitment to excellence, sustainability and visionary leadership that have defined its legacy as a quintessential luxury landmark in the UAE and the wider region.

In September 1998, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai opened its doors, establishing itself as one of the earliest Ritz-Carlton properties in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It became the gateway to the prestigious brand within the United Arab Emirates, embarking on a 25-year journey steeped in tradition and delivering unparalleled service.

As part of the hotel's rich history, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai was inaugurated in later September 1998, on what is now 'The Walk' at Jumeirah Beach Residence. At this time, Dubai Marina had yet to be unveiled and The Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters were yet to be launched. The Ritz-Carlton Dubai was one of the pioneering hotels in Dubai at that time, and one of the first five-star hotels in the city, setting the standard for luxury in the region.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai takes immense pride in the fact that more than [8] of its dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen have been with the hotel since its inception. These exceptional team members embody the core Ritz-Carlton values of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen, which exemplify the exceptional service provided by all staff members, where the genuine care and comfort of all guests remain the highest mission of The Ritz-Carlton.

The resort, boasting 294 luxurious guest rooms and suites, along with its nine renowned dining establishments, six pools, private beach, luxury spa, and health club alongside its elegant gardens, tennis court and beach tennis courts has recently celebrated numerous milestones. These include the launch of culinary delights such as Latin dining institution Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, the inauguration of a cutting-edge vertical farm providing fresh vegetables and herbs for the hotel's cuisine, as well as recently launched padel tennis courts. Plans for upcoming renovations and room redesigns are set to take place in the coming years, culminating around 2026.

This journey has been punctuated by outstanding achievements, including recent recognition with the hotel receiving the Dubai Quality Award for the second time, a testament to the hotel's unwavering dedication to excellence. The exceptional hotel has been on an impressive journey, with the launch of numerous new concepts, exciting celebrity collaborations and unwavering guest satisfaction throughout the last 25 years, including exceptional performance within the industry.

The hotel's commitment to sustainability is evident through its hyper-local hydroponic farm, which was one of the first vertical farms in the city and the first amongst Marriott International hotels in the UAE. It has earned the Green Key certification, a testament to its commitment to environmental responsibility. Sustainability efforts also extend to resource conservation, including water and energy reduction initiatives, low flow water aerators, LED bulb replacements, optimized chiller operations, AC adjustments, and waste reduction strategies. The hotel's dedication to minimizing waste includes initiatives such as the Winnow food waste control system, towel and linen reuse programs, and the elimination of single-use plastic water bottles.

In guest satisfaction, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai received record-breaking scores, setting a new standard for excellence. On TripAdvisor, it is the highest-rated Marriott hotel in Dubai, ranked at number 12 out of 955 hotels, a remarkable achievement.

In recognition of its culinary excellence, the hotel's culinary team achieved an A Grade in the Dubai Municipality yearly audit in 2022, a testament to their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and quality. Innovation in dining experiences also marked the hotel's journey, with the launch of Tamoka, a new beachside dining restaurant concept.

In addition to all these achievements, the hotel are proud to highlight our community footprint efforts which is evident through their long standing partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation, with the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai actively support the charity through numerous events and activations such as the annual PINKtober event. In addition, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has partnered with Al Noor Al Noor Training Center, since 2010 which provides hospitality programs, activities and pioneering community initiatives enabling young people to fulfil their potential within the hospitality industry.

The hotel's award-winning Ritz Kids® programme aims to educate and entertain their youngest guests, making the hotel a standout, wholesome, family-oriented property that attracts families from all corners of the globe. Younger guests are invited to enjoy experiences designed to ignite their imaginations and create lasting memories, with the hotel offering a thoughtfully curated daily program of fun and educational activities, from engaging arts and crafts sessions to interactive storytelling, outdoor adventures, and themed games.

Jeroen ElMendorp, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, reflects on a quarter-century of excellence and anticipates an exciting future:“As we celebrate our remarkable journey of 25 years in creating indelible #RCmemories, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our storied history. Since we warmly welcomed our very first guests in 1998, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has evolved significantly, adapting to the changing landscape of luxury hospitality while preserving the core values that have made us an enduring icon.

Looking ahead, as we venture into the next 25 years, we do so with an unwavering commitment to excellence. Our vision extends beyond the horizon, where we see endless possibilities for elevating the guest experience, innovating our offerings, and setting new benchmarks in luxury hospitality. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is poised to continue being a beacon of sophistication, offering a haven where guests can escape, rejuvenate, and create cherished memories. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our valued guests from around the world to embark on this new chapter with us, to experience the luxury, refinement, and impeccable service for which The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is renowned. Our journey thus far has been extraordinary, but the path ahead holds even greater promise, and we are excited to be your hosts as we continue to write the story of luxury and elegance in the heart of Dubai.”

Overall, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai's remarkable success across various aspects of its operations, including revenue, guest satisfaction, employee engagement, sustainability, and technical excellence, has solidified its position as a beacon of luxury in Dubai and a trailblazer in the hospitality industry.