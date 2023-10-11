Evite Ventures Into Lifestyle Brand Partnerships, Collaborates With Laura Ashley And Poketo

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Evite , the world's leading digital invitation platform, today announced its inaugural lifestyle brand collaborations with Laura Ashley, one of the world's best-loved home and lifestyle brands, and Poketo, a stationary and home goods brand from Pattern Brands. These partnerships introduce Evite customers to premium invitation and greeting card designs that incorporate the unique styles of each brand.

“We're always looking to join forces with iconic designers and lifestyle brands to expand our offerings and cater to customers with unique tastes and preferences, which is clear by the numerous successful collaborations we've initiated this year,” said David Yeom, CEO of Evite.“These collections are carefully crafted to resonate with young adult consumers who are increasingly embracing digital invitations while maintaining a desire for sophistication and elegance in their chosen designs.”

Laura Ashley is an iconic heritage brand celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The brand boasts an extensive archive of charming prints and patterns that are reflected in its collection with Evite. The signature Laura Ashley romantic floral designs and English country-inspired aesthetic are experiencing a resurgence of interest among Gen-Z and Millennial women as the cottage-core trend gains popularity.

“Laura Ashley designs pair perfectly with special occasions, from dinner parties and birthdays to baby showers and wedding parties,” said Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Gordon Brothers Brands and President of Laura Ashley Global. "Our partnership with Evite has a natural synergy that allows us the opportunity to lend our distinct designs to new customers while elevating some of life's most memorable moments."

Poketo infuses creativity and modern artistry into everyday life through its signature pattern work, which is adored across stationary, accessories, apparel and houseware. Its contemporary, colorful and cheerful designs complement birthday celebrations and dinner parties, adding a touch of liveliness to both occasions.

“Much like Evite, we aim to incorporate art and joy into the everyday lives of our customers,” said Suze Dowling, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Pattern Brands, the parent company of Poketo.“We achieve this through the use of bold, vibrant colors and playful shapes and patterns that seamlessly integrate into experiences, and we're excited to have our designs included in helping people celebrate special occasions.”

In response to customer requests for more branded invitation options, Evite has launched collaborative collections in the past year with various partners, including Disne , Minecraft , Lisa Frank , Sesame Stree , CoComelo and Blipp . While the recognizable characters and patterns from each partner appear in their collections and are among the most popular on Evite's platform, Laura Ashley and Poketo mark the company's first lifestyle brand partnerships, with plans to add more in the future. To learn more about Evite's branded designs, please visit .

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading digital invitation platform focused on bringing people together face-to-face. With thousands of free and premium customizable designs which can be sent by email or text message, Evite makes celebrating face-to-face easier and more memorable for its 120+ million annual users. Launched in 1998, the company has sent nearly three billion invitations over its history and drives billions of dollars in party-related purchases. Evite is headquartered in Glendale. Visit to start planning, get inspired or download the Evite app.

About Laura Ashley

Established in London in 1953, Laura Ashley is one of the world's best-loved fashion and home furnishings brands. Currently, Laura Ashley offers a complete range of lifestyle products, including home furnishings and accessories, women's sleepwear and accessories, children's apparel, and hospitality experiences. Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, acquired the global Laura Ashley brand, archives and related intellectual property in 2020. For additional information, visit .

About Pattern Brands

Headquartered in New York City, Pattern Brands is a family of brands with the shared mission of enjoying daily life. Since its launch in 2019, Pattern Brands has developed and brought to market two thoughtfully-made and design-forward home-centric brands: Open Spaces and Equal Parts, and it has acquired GIR, Letterfolk, Poketo, YIELD, Onsen and Miracle. The team behind Pattern Brands formerly founded Gin Lane, a brand agency that built dozens of direct-to-consumer brands and digital experiences across industries for over a decade. To learn more, follow Pattern Brands on TikTok Instagra and Twitte , or visit patternbrands.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers ( has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

