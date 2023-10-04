Commercial Bank, Visa Drive Chance Of Winning A Brand-New Car

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: One of the biggest and most rewarding campaigns has landed in Qatar by the joint efforts of Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, and global digital payments leader, Visa. Sadara and Classic Commercial Bank Visa Credit Cardholders now have an exclusive opportunity to win a brand-new car through the newly launched“Drive into excitement” campaign that will be running from 1 October 2023 until 31 December 2023.

Commercial Bank's vision has always been future-focused and consumer-oriented, and this has placed it at the forefront of the banking industry. With its vision to make everything possible, the Bank has been introducing a range of initiatives that aim to empower everyone, everywhere.

This campaign will enable one lucky Sadara customer to get a lifetime opportunity to win a brand-new Jaguar F-Pace by spending a minimum of QR75,000 using Sadara Visa infinite Credit Card, and two lucky Visa Classic customers to get a chance to win a Nissan X-Trail by spending a minimum of QR8,000 for purchases in Qatar and overseas including E-commerce.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said:“Working with Visa to launch this campaign has been very rewarding as it drove Commercial Bank further into its mission to make everything possible for our customers. We aim to drive excitement among our Visa Credit Cardholders and provide an exceptional payment experience where they feel rewarded and valued.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Commercial Bank on this exciting promotion for Visa cardholders in Qatar. This initiative is not only an excellent way to incentivize and reward card usage, but it also drives business for local merchants,” said Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and GM for Qatar and Kuwait.

“We are committed to more of these collaborations with local partners such as Commercial Bank that make a positive impact on the local economy here in Qatar.”

Valuing customers lies at the core of Commercial Bank's vision, and this has been evident throughout every initiative it takes.

The Bank's innovative outlook goes beyond achieving financial success and includes rewarding customers for choosing Commercial Bank as their financial partner.

From offering top-notch financial solutions to digitising the banking landscape in Qatar, Commercial Bank is fostering a culture where a customer's needs and wants are always catered to.