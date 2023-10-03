Russian Aeroflot Resumes Direct Regular Flights To Kazakhstan's Shymkent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. The Russian
airline Aeroflot is resuming direct regular flights from Moscow to
Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Trend reports.
Flights will be operated once a week, starting November 3, on
Airbus A320 aircraft.
The departure of flight SU1950 from Moscow is scheduled on
Fridays, the return flight SU1951 from Shymkent is scheduled on
Saturdays.
According to the airline, tickets went on sale today.
Shymkent is the third most populated city in the Republic of
Kazakhstan, the largest industrial, commercial and cultural center
of the country. It will become the sixth point in Kazakhstan to
which Aeroflot flies from Moscow.
The airline operates its own flights from Sheremetyevo Airport
to Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, Almaty and Karaganda.
Aeroflot is the largest Russian airline. The Group of the same
name also includes Rossiya and Pobeda airlines. Aeroflot Group is
the undisputed leader of Russian civil aviation. In 2022, Aeroflot
carried 20.5 million people, and including Aeroflot Group airlines
- 40.7 million.
