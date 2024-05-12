Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Gold Medal In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The members of the Azerbaijani national team in athleticscontinued their successful performances on the second day of theOpen Central Asian Championship held in Tashkent, the capital ofUzbekistan.

Azernews reports that Rustam Mammadov wasremembered with a mark of 15.93 meters in the triple jumpcompetition.

With this result, the athlete who left behind all hiscompetitors became the winner of the race.

Our other representative in this category, Jabir Aliyev, tookthe 7th place.

It should be noted that on the first day of the competition,Nazim Babayev was 2nd in the long jump.