Georgian President Calls On Opposition To Be Extremely Careful

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the country'sopposition. She called on the opponents of the "Transparency ofForeign Influence" bill, that is, the opposition, to be "extremelycareful".

The President made a statement about this at a briefing held onMay 12.

She urged the protestors to be extremely careful.

"I want to appeal to the participants of the rally to becareful. Some of them have plans to provoke you - the opposition's why I want you to be very careful. This is not fear, butcaution."