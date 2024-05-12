Georgian President Calls On Opposition To Be Extremely Careful

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the country'sopposition. She called on the opponents of the "Transparency ofForeign Influence" bill, that is, the opposition, to be "extremelycareful".
The President made a statement about this at a briefing held onMay 12.
She urged the protestors to be extremely careful.
"I want to appeal to the participants of the rally to becareful. Some of them have plans to provoke you - the opposition's why I want you to be very careful. This is not fear, butcaution."
MENAFN12052024000195011045ID1108203565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.