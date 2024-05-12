Anjuman Sharie Shian Delegation Calls On Lt Governor

The delegation sought the intervention of the Lt Governor for resumption of the procession of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, on the traditional route. The delegation also discussed about the facilities at Shia sacred places with the Lt Governor, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

The Lt Governor assured appropriate action on the issues projected by the delegation.

It bears mention that Agha Mujtaba is the son of Agha Syed Hassan al Musavi Safvi and is a bitter critic of his cousin and National Conference candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat Agha Ruhullah.

