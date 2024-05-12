Anjuman Sharie Shian Delegation Calls On Lt Governor

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A delegation of Anjuman Sharie Shiayan led by Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday.
The delegation sought the intervention of the Lt Governor for resumption of the procession of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, on the traditional route. The delegation also discussed about the facilities at Shia sacred places with the Lt Governor, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.ADVERTISEMENT
The Lt Governor assured appropriate action on the issues projected by the delegation.
It bears mention that Agha Mujtaba is the son of Agha Syed Hassan al Musavi Safvi and is a bitter critic of his cousin and National Conference candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat Agha Ruhullah.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also No Content Available
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12052024000215011059ID1108203593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.