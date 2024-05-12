Ban On Arms Exports From Britain To Israel To Strengthen Hamas, Says UK Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) If the ground operation in Rafah begins, the UK will stopselling arms to Israel, which will strengthen Hamas.
According to Azernews , David Cameron, theMinister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, stated this.
The minister did not support launching the Rafah operationwithout a plan to protect thousands of civilians.
"Britain has a completely different position than the UnitedStates on the issue of arms to Israel. "Less than 1% of Israeliweapons supplied from the UK are now controlled by a strictlicensing system."
